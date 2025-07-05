Umakant Dash named new VC of Pune's Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics

Academician Dr Umakant Dash has been appointed the new Vice-Chancellor of the Pune-based Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE), the institute said on Friday.

Dash will assume office for a term of five years effective from July 29, 2025, the institute said in a release.

The position of Vice-Chancellor of GIPE had been lying vacant since economist Ajit Ranade's resignation from the post in November 2024. Dr Shankar Das is currently holding the interim post of VC at the institute. The GIP was established in 1930 by the Servants of India Society, a body founded by freedom fighter Gopal Krishna Gokhale in 1905.

The 95-year-old institute has been in the eye of the storm for the last few months. It saw dramatic developments over the chancellor's post as well as the arrest of a functionary for alleged misappropriation of funds.

According to GIPE website, it is the oldest research and training institute in economics in the country.

The institute is dedicated to research into the socio-economic dimensions of Indian society and carries forward the legacy of Gokhale. Over the decades, the institute has established strong credentials in empirical and analytical research, said the website.

The institute, registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, and the Bombay Public Trusts Act, 1950, was awarded the status of deemed to be a university in 1993.

