India's First National Cooperative University: A New Era in Cooperative Education

In a bid to revolutionize the cooperative sector, India's inaugural national university for cooperatives is set to rise in Gujarat, as announced by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah. The Tribhuvan Sahkari University (TSU) will prioritize training to eradicate nepotism within the industry.

The foundation stone was laid at Anand Agriculture University, earmarking a 125-acre plot for the Rs 500 crore project. Named after the late Tribhuvandas Keshubhai Patel, a pivotal figure in India's cooperative movement, the university aims to provide rigorous training, ensuring only qualified individuals join the workforce.

The institution is dedicated to addressing existing deficiencies in the cooperative domain, which affects approximately 30 crore people nationwide. It will also embark on research and policy formulation to support the growing sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)