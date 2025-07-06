Governor Advocates for Indianized Education Post-Independence

On Saturday, Governor Haribhau Bagde emphasized the need for an Indianized education system, a move he believes should have occurred immediately after India gained independence. Speaking at Vidya Bharati's Pratibha Samman Samaroh, he underscored the urgency of strengthening the nation both intellectually and physically.

During his address, the governor claimed that there were more Gurukuls in England than schools in India, emphasizing the historic significance of Gurukuls in promoting all-round development through 16 languages. He criticized states opposing the three-language formula under the National Education Policy, urging educationists to focus on enhancing children's intellectual capabilities.

Bagde also highlighted India's pivotal contributions to the world, like the invention of the number 'zero,' and reiterated the claim of Shivkar Bapuji Talpade's early aviation success in 1895. He concluded with a call for an education policy overhaul since Independence, advocating for an 'Indianized' approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)