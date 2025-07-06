Left Menu

Governor Advocates for Indianized Education Post-Independence

Governor Haribhau Bagde emphasized the need for an Indianized education system post-Independence to bolster intellectual and physical strength in the nation. At a Vidya Bharati event, he highlighted India's historic contributions to education and critiqued resistance to the three-language policy outlined by the National Education Policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-07-2025 00:48 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 00:48 IST
Governor Advocates for Indianized Education Post-Independence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Governor Haribhau Bagde emphasized the need for an Indianized education system, a move he believes should have occurred immediately after India gained independence. Speaking at Vidya Bharati's Pratibha Samman Samaroh, he underscored the urgency of strengthening the nation both intellectually and physically.

During his address, the governor claimed that there were more Gurukuls in England than schools in India, emphasizing the historic significance of Gurukuls in promoting all-round development through 16 languages. He criticized states opposing the three-language formula under the National Education Policy, urging educationists to focus on enhancing children's intellectual capabilities.

Bagde also highlighted India's pivotal contributions to the world, like the invention of the number 'zero,' and reiterated the claim of Shivkar Bapuji Talpade's early aviation success in 1895. He concluded with a call for an education policy overhaul since Independence, advocating for an 'Indianized' approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025