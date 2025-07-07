Tamil Nadu's Transformation: Social Justice Hostels for Students

The Tamil Nadu government is taking significant steps towards promoting equality in education by renaming state-run hostels as 'social justice hostels,' Chief Minister M K Stalin announced on Monday.

Under the DMK regime, which is committed to social justice and inclusion, these hostels will not tolerate any form of discrimination, including gender and caste biases. Stalin emphasized his dedication to advancing these principles in all state government programs.

The Chief Minister also highlighted a new government initiative to eliminate caste-related terms from official records, deeming them symbols of dominance and untouchability. This move is part of broader efforts to prevent caste conflict and promote harmony among students in Tamil Nadu's educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)