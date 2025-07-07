Pankhuri's Triumph: A Schoolgirl's Fight Against Financial Constraints

Pankhuri Tripathi, a schoolgirl forced to leave her studies due to financial constraints, returned to her school this Monday. Her plight had caught the attention of political leaders, turning her story into a significant discourse.

After Pankhuri's appeal for a fee exemption during a meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he promised to ensure her education was not hindered. Initially, the school refused to comply, prompting intervention from political figures like Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who criticized the BJP government.

Ultimately, governmental support prevailed, allowing Pankhuri to return to class, underscoring the importance of prioritizing a child's education beyond political agendas.

(With inputs from agencies.)