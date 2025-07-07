Calcutta High Court Bars Tainted Candidates from 2025 Recruitment
The Calcutta High Court bars candidates involved in the tainted 2016 selection process from the upcoming 2025 recruitment led by the West Bengal School Service Commission. This decision follows multiple petitions challenging the new recruitment guidelines and adheres to a Supreme Court mandate scrapping previous appointments.
The Calcutta High Court has taken a firm stance against corruption by barring candidates involved in the tainted 2016 selection process from participating in the 2025 recruitment round led by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).
This directive comes after multiple petitions were filed challenging the new guidelines set by the WBSSC, which were viewed as conflicting with a Supreme Court order.
With a timeline set by the apex court, the WBSSC must complete the fresh recruitment process by December 31, addressing the fallout from a scrapped selection panel which affected thousands of appointments.
