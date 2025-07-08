India Shines in Erasmus+ Scholarships, Bridging Cultures with Education
For 2025, 101 Indian students, including 50 women, have been awarded Erasmus+ scholarships for a master's programme in Europe. This reinforces India's leading role in the EU's flagship academic exchange initiative. The programme supports international mobility, offering tuition and living expenses for studies across two European universities.
In a notable academic development, 101 Indian students, half of whom are women, have been awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ scholarships for the 2025 academic year, as confirmed by officials.
The scholarships support a two-year master's programme in Europe, emphasizing international mobility and academic exchange under the EU's flagship Erasmus+ initiative, launched in 1987. India maintains its position as the largest beneficiary of the programme, highlighting robust EU-India academic ties.
The recipients, spread across 20 Indian states, will pursue studies in diverse fields like sustainable urban development and artificial intelligence, enhancing their academic and professional growth. The EU's commitment to nurturing education reflects in its comprehensive programme budget of Euro 26.2 billion.
