Junior Doctors' Strike Puts NHS Under Pressure
Junior doctors in England plan a strike from July 25-30, protesting insufficient pay raises. Despite a 5.4% offer, they're demanding 29% to counter wage erosion. Health Minister Wes Streeting criticized the strike as unreasonable, fearing it will hinder NHS recovery and disrupt services.
Junior doctors in England are preparing to strike from July 25-30, as announced by their trade union, following the government's refusal to agree to their pay demands.
Although offered a 5.4% increase, doctors are insisting on a 29% raise to offset years of real-term salary decline. Health Minister Wes Streeting labelled the planned strike 'completely unreasonable,' emphasizing potential NHS recovery repercussions.
Previously agreeing to a 22% boost for 2023-2025, doctors argue that without substantial offers, strikes remain necessary to restore pay equity. The BMA met with Streeting, discussing pay and non-pay improvements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- junior doctors
- England
- strike
- NHS
- Wes Streeting
- BMA
- pay raise
- healthcare
- government
- protest
