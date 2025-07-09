Junior Doctors' Strike Puts NHS Under Pressure

Junior doctors in England are preparing to strike from July 25-30, as announced by their trade union, following the government's refusal to agree to their pay demands.

Although offered a 5.4% increase, doctors are insisting on a 29% raise to offset years of real-term salary decline. Health Minister Wes Streeting labelled the planned strike 'completely unreasonable,' emphasizing potential NHS recovery repercussions.

Previously agreeing to a 22% boost for 2023-2025, doctors argue that without substantial offers, strikes remain necessary to restore pay equity. The BMA met with Streeting, discussing pay and non-pay improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)