Junior Doctors' Strike Puts NHS Under Pressure

Junior doctors in England plan a strike from July 25-30, protesting insufficient pay raises. Despite a 5.4% offer, they're demanding 29% to counter wage erosion. Health Minister Wes Streeting criticized the strike as unreasonable, fearing it will hinder NHS recovery and disrupt services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 17:51 IST
Junior doctors in England are preparing to strike from July 25-30, as announced by their trade union, following the government's refusal to agree to their pay demands.

Although offered a 5.4% increase, doctors are insisting on a 29% raise to offset years of real-term salary decline. Health Minister Wes Streeting labelled the planned strike 'completely unreasonable,' emphasizing potential NHS recovery repercussions.

Previously agreeing to a 22% boost for 2023-2025, doctors argue that without substantial offers, strikes remain necessary to restore pay equity. The BMA met with Streeting, discussing pay and non-pay improvements.

