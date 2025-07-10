Left Menu

Cultivating Road Safety: Thane's Educational Push

A regional transport officer emphasized the importance of integrating road safety in school curricula to promote responsible road use among students. Addressing an event in Thane, Hemangi Patil highlighted the impact of early education on reducing accidents, citing the potential of achieving a 'zero-accident city' with consistent efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 10-07-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 13:20 IST
  • India

A regional transport officer in Thane has called for schools to integrate road safety education into their daily curriculum, highlighting its importance in reducing accidents and cultivating responsible road use from a young age.

Speaking at a local school event, RTO official Hemangi Patil underscored the critical role that educational institutions and teachers play in shaping students' traffic behavior. Drawing a parallel with how the Maharashtra Geet is taught daily, she advocated for road safety lessons to receive similar emphasis.

Patil noted that students often heed their teachers' advice more than their parents', and early adherence to traffic rules could significantly diminish the number of accidents. She pointed out that Thane has already seen a decline in accidents and expressed her vision for it to become a 'zero-accident city'.

