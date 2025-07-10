Revolutionizing Higher Education: India's Dynamic Transformation
India's higher education system is evolving to be more inclusive and innovative, marked by increased student enrolment, especially female participation. The Union Education Minister emphasizes enhancing the Gross Enrolment Ratio and the role of vice-chancellors in this educational transformation. A conference in Gujarat discusses the progress and future pathways.
India's higher education landscape is experiencing significant transformation, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Speaking at the Vice-Chancellors' Conference in Kevadia, Gujarat, he highlighted the flexible, interdisciplinary, and innovation-driven nature of reforms. Total student enrolment has soared to 4.46 crore, marking a 30% increase since 2014–15.
Pradhan noted a remarkable 38% rise in female enrolment, now surpassing the male Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER). PhD enrolments have nearly doubled, with a 136% surge in female scholars. The GER for Scheduled Tribes increased by 10 percentage points and for Scheduled Castes by over 8.
With an aim to achieve a 50% GER by 2035, he urged vice-chancellors to champion curriculum redesign, digital system development, and student-focused reforms. The conference aims to evaluate institutional progress under the National Education Policy 2020, enhancing quality, access, and equity in education.
