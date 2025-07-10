Revolutionizing Higher Education: India's Dynamic Transformation

India's higher education landscape is experiencing significant transformation, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Speaking at the Vice-Chancellors' Conference in Kevadia, Gujarat, he highlighted the flexible, interdisciplinary, and innovation-driven nature of reforms. Total student enrolment has soared to 4.46 crore, marking a 30% increase since 2014–15.

Pradhan noted a remarkable 38% rise in female enrolment, now surpassing the male Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER). PhD enrolments have nearly doubled, with a 136% surge in female scholars. The GER for Scheduled Tribes increased by 10 percentage points and for Scheduled Castes by over 8.

With an aim to achieve a 50% GER by 2035, he urged vice-chancellors to champion curriculum redesign, digital system development, and student-focused reforms. The conference aims to evaluate institutional progress under the National Education Policy 2020, enhancing quality, access, and equity in education.

