Drone Mishap: College Test Flight Crashes into Nepal Parliament

A college professor and four students were arrested in Kathmandu after a drone they were test-flying crashed into the no-fly zone of the Nepal parliament building. The incident occurred when the drone communication system failed. Authorities are investigating and have taken the suspects into custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 10-07-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 23:43 IST
In an unusual incident, a college professor and four students were apprehended following the crash of an educational drone into Nepal's parliament premises, situated in a no-fly zone in Kathmandu. The drone was recovered shortly after, raising security concerns about unauthorized aerial activity over sensitive government properties.

According to remarks from Kathmandu Metropolitan Police spokesperson Apil Bohara, the drone was discovered positioned on the roof of the parliamentary structure. The device reportedly originated from Techspire College, with the involved teacher and students prompting its flight as part of an academic project.

Laxman Pokharel, the college principal, clarified that the drone was a product of student innovation, crafted for assignment purposes. The crash occurred due to a loss in the drone's communication link. Investigations remain underway as all suspects are held in custody for further legal procedures.

