Trump Administration Probes George Mason University's Diversity Hiring Policies

The Trump administration has intensified its scrutiny of diversity policies in higher education by opening a civil rights investigation into George Mason University's hiring practices, officials announced Thursday.

The Education Department is examining complaints from multiple professors who argue that the university prefers candidates from underrepresented groups, reflecting a shift in focus from elite private institutions like Harvard to prominent public universities.

George Mason University, while denying any discriminatory practices, maintains its adherence to federal and state requirements as tensions rise over the role of diversity, equity, and inclusion in academic settings.