Controversy Erupts at Goa University Cultural Festival

The Goa State Human Rights Commission has summoned the vice-chancellor of Goa University regarding allegations of male students being paraded in their underwear during a cultural festival. The commission took suo motu cognisance of a media report, prompting the NSUI and Goa Forward Party to express condemnation and demand accountability.

  Country:
  • India

The Goa State Human Rights Commission has called upon the vice-chancellor of Goa University to address allegations surrounding an incident where male students were allegedly paraded in their underwear during a cultural festival. The commission has demanded a response by July 23, following reports of the incident appearing in the media.

The event in question occurred during the university's inter-departmental festival 'Frolic' in February, where participants in a competition titled 'Third Degree' were reportedly asked to undress. This development sparked outrage, with the National Students Union of India and the Goa Forward Party expressing significant concern over human rights violations.

The university has faced mounting pressure from students and political entities, prompting the announcement of a discretionary holiday. Further actions by the commission and university authorities are anticipated as the deadline for a formal response approaches.

