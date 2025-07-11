Left Menu

Simplilearn and SP Jain Join Forces for Senior Leadership Program

Simplilearn collaborates with SP Jain School of Global Management to introduce a Senior Leadership Program in General Management. Tailored for mid-to-senior professionals, the program emphasizes AI-driven financial strategies, customer-focused growth, and data-centric leadership, equipping learners for business transformation in a digital age.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 11-07-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 17:09 IST
Simplilearn and SP Jain Join Forces for Senior Leadership Program
  • Country:
  • India

Simplilearn, a leader in digital upskilling, has partnered with SP Jain School of Global Management to offer a Senior Leadership Program aimed at mid-to-senior level professionals. The 10-month course equips participants with essential skills in strategy, AI-driven finance, and data-led leadership crucial for driving business transformation.

The initiative recognizes the pressing need for targeted upskilling amid rapid digital advancements. A McKinsey report highlights that 47% of C-suite leaders think generative AI tools are developed slowly despite significant investments. The program addresses this gap, offering 120 hours of live training, interactive lectures, and hands-on projects.

Kashyap Dalal, Simplilearn's CEO, emphasized the importance of proactive leadership in a fast-changing business world. With certification from SP Jain School of Global Management, participants will be better positioned for strategic roles in the increasingly AI-focused landscape. This collaboration underscores a commitment to preparing leaders for future challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

