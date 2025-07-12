Left Menu

Alleged Harassment Ignites Campus Tensions: Balasore Incident Sparks Outrage

The alleged sexual harassment of a female student by a teacher in Odisha's Balasore district led to her setting herself on fire on campus. The incident has caused public outrage, leading to the suspension of the college principal and the arrest of the accused teacher.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 12-07-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 22:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at a Balasore college in Odisha, where a female student allegedly set herself on fire following unresolved sexual harassment claims against a teacher. The student, now with severe burns, had accused Samira Kumar Sahu, an assistant professor, prompting widespread public and governmental response.

Both the injured girl and a male student who attempted a rescue were immediately hospitalized. The state's higher education minister assured the government's support in covering medical expenses and promised stern measures as investigations continue.

The incident has drawn political backlash, with calls for governmental accountability and criticism from opposition parties regarding the broader safety of students in Odisha. The college principal was suspended, while police have detained the accused teacher pending further inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

