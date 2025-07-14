Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear NEET-PG Transparency Issues

The Supreme Court is set to address concerns about the NEET-PG examination's transparency on August 3. One of the key issues includes the lack of clarity in the release of answer keys and evaluation protocols. The plea demands the National Board of Examinations release the question papers and answer keys, allow candidates to challenge disputed questions, and ensure transparent evaluation processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 12:29 IST
The Supreme Court scheduled a hearing for August 3 to tackle concerns over the NEET-PG exam's transparency, particularly focusing on answer key releases and evaluation protocols. Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria briefly addressed the pleas involved.

Among the petitions is one by lawyer Tanvi Dubey, which challenges the opaque evaluation system and requests multiple directions for the National Board of Examinations (NBE), tasked with conducting the NEET-PG. The filing calls for the release of question papers and answer keys, disclosures of assessment discrepancies, and the possibility for candidates to challenge ambiguous questions.

The plea contends that the lack of transparency undermines the exam's credibility and affects candidates' rights, pushing for transparent evaluation mechanisms for future NEET-PG assessments.

