Supreme Court to Hear NEET-PG Transparency Issues

The Supreme Court scheduled a hearing for August 3 to tackle concerns over the NEET-PG exam's transparency, particularly focusing on answer key releases and evaluation protocols. Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria briefly addressed the pleas involved.

Among the petitions is one by lawyer Tanvi Dubey, which challenges the opaque evaluation system and requests multiple directions for the National Board of Examinations (NBE), tasked with conducting the NEET-PG. The filing calls for the release of question papers and answer keys, disclosures of assessment discrepancies, and the possibility for candidates to challenge ambiguous questions.

The plea contends that the lack of transparency undermines the exam's credibility and affects candidates' rights, pushing for transparent evaluation mechanisms for future NEET-PG assessments.