Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands Action on Rising Student Suicides in Elite Institutes

The Supreme Court has requested a status report on investigations into recent student suicides at IIT-Delhi, IIT-Kharagpur, and among NEET aspirants in Rajasthan. The court also established a national task force to address mental health concerns and curb student suicides in higher educational institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 18:02 IST
Supreme Court Demands Action on Rising Student Suicides in Elite Institutes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has taken serious note of the alarming trend of student suicides in top institutions like IIT-Delhi, IIT-Kharagpur, and among NEET aspirants in Rajasthan. The court has asked the police in the respective states to provide status reports on the investigations into these deaths.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan underscored their concern by making the Ministry of Home Affairs a party to the case. Senior advocate Aparna Bhatt, amicus curiae, called for the ministry's involvement.

The Supreme Court also formed a national task force, led by former justice S Ravindra Bhat, to investigate the causes behind these incidents and suggest measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025