Supreme Court Demands Action on Rising Student Suicides in Elite Institutes

The Supreme Court has taken serious note of the alarming trend of student suicides in top institutions like IIT-Delhi, IIT-Kharagpur, and among NEET aspirants in Rajasthan. The court has asked the police in the respective states to provide status reports on the investigations into these deaths.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan underscored their concern by making the Ministry of Home Affairs a party to the case. Senior advocate Aparna Bhatt, amicus curiae, called for the ministry's involvement.

The Supreme Court also formed a national task force, led by former justice S Ravindra Bhat, to investigate the causes behind these incidents and suggest measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)