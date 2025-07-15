CGHS Beneficiaries Welfare Assn to celebrate 7th foundation day

The CGHS Beneficiaries Welfare Association of India (CBWAI) will celebrate its 7th foundation day and annual meet on August 1-2, at the Defence Auditorium, V V K Mandapam, HVF Estate, Avadi, here, the association said on Tuesday.

Principal Secretary of Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department Senthil Kumar will be the special guest at the event. AVNL Group of Factories, CMD, Sanjay Dwivedi will be the chief guest. Over 200 outstation delegates, including retired officers from IAS, IRS, IPS, and IOFS cadres, were expected to participate in this event, a release here said.

Around 200 CGHS beneficiaries from Chennai are also expected to take part in the deliberations.

''We are delighted to celebrate our 7th foundation day and look forward to interacting with our members and dignitaries,'' said CBWAI president Dilip Ganguly.

''This event is a testament to our commitment to promoting the welfare of CGHS beneficiaries across India,'' added CBWAI general secretary T K Damodaran.

There would be discussions on various topics related to healthcare and welfare of CGHS beneficiaries. Cultural programmes would be held as part of the celebrations, the release added.

