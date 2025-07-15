'Unfair report': Odisha college student's father holds ICC members responsible for daughter's death

The father of the deceased 20-year-old student of Odisha on Tuesday held members of her college's Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) ''solely responsible'' for his daughter's death by self-immolation.

He alleged that the ICC members prepared a ''biased report'' following her complaint of sexual harassment by a professor, leading her to set herself on fire on the campus on July 12.

She suffered 95 per cent burns and succumbed in the AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

"The ICC members are real culprits who created a biased report for which my daughter died by suicide. They have not been fair in the inquiry and blamed my daughter, instead of the accused teacher who indulged in sexual and mental harassment of my daughter," the father said.

He claimed that based on the ICC report, the principal told my daughter that she was at fault and may be punished for making a false allegation against the teacher who is the head of the Education department.

The second-year Integrated B.Ed student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore set herself ablaze shortly after coming out of the principal's chamber.

"Let the ICC members come under the purview of the investigation," her father said.

He complained against the ICC to Balasore district collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas and Superintendent of Police Raj Prasad, who visited the deceased student's residence to handover the state government's ex-gratia.

Balasore MP also expressed his concern over the ICC report on her allegation of sexual and mental harassment. "I have seen the ICC report. It was prepared to shield the accused teacher," Sarangi said, claiming that it glorified the head of the department.

The principal and the accused teacher were both suspended and subsequently arrested.

Meanwhile, the Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College remained closed for the day, and there was heavy deployment of police force on the campus. Several student organisations held demonstrations in different parts of Balasore town and demanded justice for the deceased.

The student's father, however, urged all not to politicise the matter. "My daughter is gone. I appeal to all—please don't use her for political gain. However, I will keep fighting so that she gets justice," he said.

The father said he received a message from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. "Sir (the CM) sent me an SMS and assured me of a proper investigation. I have faith in the government, administration, and the rule of law." He also expressed gratitude for the government's support for the treatment of his daughter. "She was provided with the best medical care at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. The doctors and staff were extremely supportive. I am deeply thankful," he said.

The student's mother said that she now hopes that her daughter's death will ensure the safety of other female students in colleges and schools. "I hope the system will improve following the death of my daughter," she said.

