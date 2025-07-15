Students in Delhi govt schools to receive entrepreneurial training under NEEEV scheme

Students in Delhi government schools will now be introduced to structured entrepreneurial training as part of a new initiative - New Era of Entrepreneurial Ecosystem and Vision (NEEEV). The scheme aims to develop innovation, problem-solving and self-reliance among schoolchildren. It will be implemented in classes eight to 12 during the current academic session.

The Directorate of Education has shared an introductory overview of the scheme with all government schools and asked principals to nominate a NEEEV School Programme Coordinator from their teaching staff to oversee school-level activities. Weekly classes will be conducted by designated teachers, focusing on experiential learning and real-world application of entrepreneurial concepts, according to a circular.

As per the overview, under the scheme, students will participate in a series of practical initiatives, including NEEEV Dialogue, a speaker series featuring entrepreneurs and industry experts, and Startup Stormers - a multi-stage competition where students will develop, pitch, and build their startup ideas.

Shortlisted student groups will be eligible for financial assistance of Rs 20,000 per project to develop their prototypes or launch ventures. In schools with Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs), students will also have access to tools like 3D printers, IoT kits, AI and robotics resources, and STEM learning modules, it read.

To ensure an effective rollout, each school will set up a School Innovation Council (SIC), headed by the principal or the school head. Additionally, district and zonal innovation councils will be formed for coordination and monitoring, with designated nodal schools identified in each zone and district, the circular mentioned.

It stated that entrepreneurship education has been recognised as a key component of modern schooling under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023. Both policies stress the importance of skill-based, hands-on learning to prepare students for the challenges of the 21st century.

The scheme was announced during the Budget in March, and the Delhi government has allocated Rs 20 crore for it. NEEEV replaces the previous government flagship scheme Business Blasters programme, increasing students' financial assistance from Rs 2,000 per head to Rs 20,000 per group and expanding the focus to include digital and financial literacy alongside entrepreneurial skills.

