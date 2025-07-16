Empowering Young Eco-Warriors: TATA Power-DDL's Innovative School Initiative
TATA Power-DDL is launching its 'Club Enerji' initiative in North Delhi schools to enhance environmental awareness. The program includes interactive sessions on topics like energy conservation and climate change, aiming to mold students into responsible citizens. The initiative gets approval under specific guidelines ensuring no disruption to regular teaching.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to cultivate environmental responsibility, TATA Power Delhi Distribution Limited is rolling out its 'Club Enerji' program in government schools across North and North West Delhi. This initiative is strategically timed for the current academic session.
The programme promises to enlighten students on crucial environmental issues, encompassing topics such as energy conservation, climate change, and sustainability. Through engaging sessions and competitions, students will be motivated to embrace responsible energy practices, the company outlined in a recent circular.
Approved by the Delhi Directorate of Education, the programme mandates no government financial aids or fees for students. It assures that regular teaching will remain undisturbed while sessions occur under designated teacher supervision. Stringent measures are in place to protect student privacy, including the prohibition of media sharing without consent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lovebug Invasion: Seoul's New Menace Buzzing Amid Climate Change
Deluge Disaster: Climate Change Spurs Record Rainfall in China's Hubei Province
Delhi's Dual Education Push: Improving Government Schools and Curtailing Private Fees
How city design and land development drive climate change
Vatican Launches 'Mass for the Care of Creation' to Address Climate Change