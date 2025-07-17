Left Menu

Aryna Sabalenka Skips Montreal to Recharge Before U.S. Open

World number one Aryna Sabalenka has decided to withdraw from the U.S. Open tune-up event in Montreal due to fatigue. Her decision follows a busy schedule that included significant performances at Wimbledon and Berlin. Spanish player Paula Badosa also withdrew due to a back injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 03:05 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 03:05 IST
World tennis sensation Aryna Sabalenka, currently ranked number one, will not participate in the upcoming U.S. Open tune-up event in Montreal, citing fatigue.

The 27-year-old from Belarus made this decision after semi-final appearances at Wimbledon and Berlin, along with her loss in the French Open final. Sabalenka expressed her desire to focus on the North American hard-court season for better performance.

In a similar move, Spain's Paula Badosa has also withdrawn from the Canadian Open, as confirmed by Tennis Canada, due to a recent back injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

