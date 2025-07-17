KC School's Culinary Revolution: Transforming Education with a MasterChef Flair

A school in the city has carved its name in culinary history by organizing India's first school-level MasterChef-style cooking competition, engaging both students and parents in a unique celebration of food and culture.

The event, held at KC Secondary School, was lauded by MasterChef India finalist Nambie Marak for its innovative and culturally rooted approach to inspiring young minds.

Under the leadership of Principal Bryan Wahlang, the competition was a highlight of the school's 'Tartan Heart Festival', showcasing KC School's commitment to holistic education and capturing attention from other educators.