Justice Department Investigates Discrimination at George Mason University

The U.S. Justice Department has launched an employment discrimination investigation targeting George Mason University in Virginia. This probe, announced on Thursday, marks a significant move by the Trump administration against educational institutions.

The civil rights investigation scrutinizes whether the state university practices discriminatory hiring based on race and sex, linked to diversity objectives. Comments and policies from the university's president allegedly motivated this probe.

This initiative is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration, which has targeted colleges over diversity, equity, and inclusion policies, including similar probes at other universities. Further comments from George Mason University were not immediately available.

