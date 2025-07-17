Left Menu

Justice Department Investigates Discrimination at George Mason University

The U.S. Justice Department has initiated an employment discrimination probe into George Mason University, Virginia. The investigation, part of a broader examination by the Trump administration, will assess if race and sex factor into the university's faculty hiring, aimed at diversifying staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 23:54 IST
Justice Department Investigates Discrimination at George Mason University
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Justice Department has launched an employment discrimination investigation targeting George Mason University in Virginia. This probe, announced on Thursday, marks a significant move by the Trump administration against educational institutions.

The civil rights investigation scrutinizes whether the state university practices discriminatory hiring based on race and sex, linked to diversity objectives. Comments and policies from the university's president allegedly motivated this probe.

This initiative is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration, which has targeted colleges over diversity, equity, and inclusion policies, including similar probes at other universities. Further comments from George Mason University were not immediately available.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025