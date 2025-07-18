Left Menu

Shaping the Future: IILM University Launches Doctoral Programme in Management

IILM University has launched a Doctoral Programme in Management focusing on bridging academia and industry through research. Featuring influential speakers, the event underscored the necessity of research-driven leadership in business. The program aims to enhance the research ecosystem aligning with India's global economic ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 14:19 IST
Shaping the Future: IILM University Launches Doctoral Programme in Management
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IILM University in New Delhi has unveiled a new Doctoral Programme in Management during a research colloquium themed "Creating Value Through Research: Why Business Needs Doctoral Thinking." The event highlighted the importance of research-led leadership in transforming future business landscapes.

Addressing the need for more robust research ecosystems in India, Prof. Harivansh Chaturvedi, IILM's Director General, noted that the nation invests only 0.3% of its GDP on R&D—a significant hurdle to achieving its global economic goals. Esteemed speakers at the event echoed this sentiment, illustrating how doctoral thinking can translate academic insights into tangible business impacts.

Prof. Rahul Singh emphasized the relevance of addressing real business issues in doctoral work, facilitated by global scholars. The restructured Ph.D. programme at IILM aims to attract both scholars and seasoned professionals, equipping them to generate substantial business and societal impacts through applied research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025