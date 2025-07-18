Shaping the Future: IILM University Launches Doctoral Programme in Management

IILM University in New Delhi has unveiled a new Doctoral Programme in Management during a research colloquium themed "Creating Value Through Research: Why Business Needs Doctoral Thinking." The event highlighted the importance of research-led leadership in transforming future business landscapes.

Addressing the need for more robust research ecosystems in India, Prof. Harivansh Chaturvedi, IILM's Director General, noted that the nation invests only 0.3% of its GDP on R&D—a significant hurdle to achieving its global economic goals. Esteemed speakers at the event echoed this sentiment, illustrating how doctoral thinking can translate academic insights into tangible business impacts.

Prof. Rahul Singh emphasized the relevance of addressing real business issues in doctoral work, facilitated by global scholars. The restructured Ph.D. programme at IILM aims to attract both scholars and seasoned professionals, equipping them to generate substantial business and societal impacts through applied research.

