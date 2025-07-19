Odisha's 'Shaktishree' Initiative: Empowering and Securing Women in Education

The Odisha government has introduced 'Shaktishree', a groundbreaking initiative dedicated to ensuring the safety of women in state educational institutions. Launched by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the program responds to the recent tragic incident at Fakir Mohan College involving a student's death linked to harassment.

Shaktishree aims to provide protection and empowerment to women across educational campuses encompassing 16 state universities and 730 colleges. The initiative aspires to transform campus environments into safe and inclusive spaces for women, effectively guarding against incidents of harassment.

Key components of the Shaktishree initiative include an empowerment cell, a dedicated mobile app, a code of conduct for staff, the SAFE campaign, annual safety reports, CCTV surveillance, online courses on relevant laws, and the Shakti Swarupini team. These elements collectively aim to uphold women's safety and empowerment in educational institutions.