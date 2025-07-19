Left Menu

Odisha's 'Shaktishree' Initiative: Empowering and Securing Women in Education

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched 'Shaktishree', a program for the safety and security of women in higher education. Triggered by a student's death, it will be implemented in 16 state universities and 730 colleges, involving a comprehensive strategy of empowerment and self-defense measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-07-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 20:35 IST
Odisha's 'Shaktishree' Initiative: Empowering and Securing Women in Education
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has introduced 'Shaktishree', a groundbreaking initiative dedicated to ensuring the safety of women in state educational institutions. Launched by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the program responds to the recent tragic incident at Fakir Mohan College involving a student's death linked to harassment.

Shaktishree aims to provide protection and empowerment to women across educational campuses encompassing 16 state universities and 730 colleges. The initiative aspires to transform campus environments into safe and inclusive spaces for women, effectively guarding against incidents of harassment.

Key components of the Shaktishree initiative include an empowerment cell, a dedicated mobile app, a code of conduct for staff, the SAFE campaign, annual safety reports, CCTV surveillance, online courses on relevant laws, and the Shakti Swarupini team. These elements collectively aim to uphold women's safety and empowerment in educational institutions.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025