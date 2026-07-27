Lando Norris: The Evolution of a Formula One Champion

Lando Norris, the Formula One champion, believes he's performing better than last year, despite McLaren's first win of the season only occurring at the Hungarian Grand Prix. With significant growth as a driver, Norris is confident in continuing his winning trajectory, showcasing maturity and strategic skill in his races.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 19:18 IST
Lando Norris: The Evolution of a Formula One Champion
Lando Norris
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Formula One champion Lando Norris asserts that his current driving is superior to last year's, even as McLaren secured their first victory of the season at the Hungarian Grand Prix. Despite the win, the 23-year-old Briton remains fifth overall, a stark 91 points behind Mercedes leader Kimi Antonelli.

Norris, who also clinched a win in Hungary last year, is witnessing substantial growth in his driving skills, as highlighted by his team boss Andrea Stella. Stella praised Norris's ability to learn and adapt from past experiences, leading to notable improvements in performance.

Thanks to strategic driving and composure, Norris managed to clinch the victory despite being behind his teammate Oscar Piastri for a stint during the race. As McLaren looks forward to future upgrades, Norris remains optimistic about their prospects in upcoming races.

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