Lando Norris: The Evolution of a Formula One Champion

Formula One champion Lando Norris asserts that his current driving is superior to last year's, even as McLaren secured their first victory of the season at the Hungarian Grand Prix. Despite the win, the 23-year-old Briton remains fifth overall, a stark 91 points behind Mercedes leader Kimi Antonelli.

Norris, who also clinched a win in Hungary last year, is witnessing substantial growth in his driving skills, as highlighted by his team boss Andrea Stella. Stella praised Norris's ability to learn and adapt from past experiences, leading to notable improvements in performance.

Thanks to strategic driving and composure, Norris managed to clinch the victory despite being behind his teammate Oscar Piastri for a stint during the race. As McLaren looks forward to future upgrades, Norris remains optimistic about their prospects in upcoming races.