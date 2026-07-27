Shocking Knife Attack in Paris Raises Questions

In Paris, authorities detained a man on Monday for attacking three women with knives near Porte de Clichy, as Interior Minister Laurent Nunez reported.

The attacker targeted women aged 19, 24, and 36 with two kitchen knives, causing serious injuries to two, Nunez confirmed. Verified video footage displayed the assailant, distinguishable by long black hair and a cream tracksuit, threatening a young woman. However, her injury status remains undisclosed.

The footage further revealed the man, immobilized by civilians, claiming 'It is Allah who commanded me,' while his weapons lay nearby. The courage of an off-duty officer, who detained the attacker, was commended by Nunez. As of now, the motives remain uncertain and the French anti-terror prosecutor's office is contemplating an investigation.