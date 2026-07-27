Tragic Turn at Berlin Pride: From Conviction to Manhunt

A 21-year-old suspect in a fatal attack during the Berlin Pride celebration was shot dead by police on Sunday, concluding a nationwide manhunt. The suspect, identified as Abdul Ballout, was a German citizen of Lebanese descent.

Ballout had a history of criminal convictions. In May, he was sentenced under juvenile law for planning a serious act of violence. Although initially released under probation, he faced increased scrutiny for his alleged associations with Islamic State. Prosecutors noted the complexity of his case, which involved his attempted travel to join the militant group, and actions promoting their ideology.

Born and raised in Berlin, Ballout had a history of assault and robbery convictions. His adherence to the Shi'ite branch of Islam often caused familial tensions. Despite facing legal issues, his devout religious practices were notable. Recent investigations also led to a search of his Berlin home, which resulted only in the discovery of a toy gun.