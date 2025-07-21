Left Menu

Gaza's Lost Generation: Education Halted Amid Conflict

Sarah Qanan, once a promising student, now struggles to survive in Gaza, where education has ceased amid ongoing conflict. Tens of thousands of students face disrupted futures as schools become shelters. The destruction, displacement, and blockade have left many without basic learning or hope for rebuilding soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khanyounis | Updated: 21-07-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 11:02 IST
In Gaza, Sarah Qanan, an 18-year-old once destined for medical school, now fights to survive. Living in a tent, she is among the vast number of students deprived of education since the conflict reignited in October 2023. Schools remain closed, becoming shelters amidst the chaos.

The educational disruptions, exacerbated by military operations and blockades, have affected over 650,000 students. With infrastructure in ruins, hopes for returning to normalcy remain distant as reconstruction needs loom large. Families, including Qanan's, face repeated displacement, with dreams shattered by continuous violence.

Efforts by aid agencies to provide learning spaces face challenges, as many have shut down following renewed hostilities. The psychological impact on children is profound, extending beyond learning losses to fear and anxiety. The bleak educational landscape foreshadows a troubling future for Gaza's youth.

