Trailblazing Leadership: Uma Kanjilal Breaking Barriers at IGNOU

Uma Kanjilal has made history as the first woman to serve as the Vice Chancellor of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), according to officials from the Ministry of Education. This appointment marks a significant milestone for the university, founded four decades ago.

With a distinguished career spanning over 36 years in the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) system, Kanjilal is set to lead one of the world's largest open universities. Her expertise in academic leadership, digital innovation, and comprehensive institutional knowledge enhances her role at IGNOU.

Having served as Pro Vice Chancellor from March 2021 to July 2024, Kanjilal is nationally recognized for her work in e-learning and information technology in libraries. Her significant contributions include roles such as Director of the Centre for Online Education and National Coordinator for the SWAYAM initiatives.

