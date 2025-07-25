Left Menu

Trailblazing Leadership: Uma Kanjilal Breaking Barriers at IGNOU

Uma Kanjilal has been appointed as the first woman Vice Chancellor of IGNOU. With over 36 years of service in the Open and Distance Learning system, her leadership and innovation in digital education will steer one of the world's largest open universities towards a progressive future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 16:07 IST
Trailblazing Leadership: Uma Kanjilal Breaking Barriers at IGNOU
Uma Kanjilal
  • Country:
  • India

Uma Kanjilal has made history as the first woman to serve as the Vice Chancellor of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), according to officials from the Ministry of Education. This appointment marks a significant milestone for the university, founded four decades ago.

With a distinguished career spanning over 36 years in the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) system, Kanjilal is set to lead one of the world's largest open universities. Her expertise in academic leadership, digital innovation, and comprehensive institutional knowledge enhances her role at IGNOU.

Having served as Pro Vice Chancellor from March 2021 to July 2024, Kanjilal is nationally recognized for her work in e-learning and information technology in libraries. Her significant contributions include roles such as Director of the Centre for Online Education and National Coordinator for the SWAYAM initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025