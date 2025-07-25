Tragedy Strikes as School Roof Collapse Claims Lives in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan Human Rights Commission has intervened following a catastrophic roof collapse at a government school in Jhalawar district. This tragic event resulted in the loss of seven young lives and left 28 others injured.

In response, the commission has issued notices to the Jhalawar District Magistrate, District Education Officer, and other educational authorities, demanding a detailed report on the incident. They are also pressing for appropriate legal action against those responsible and have called for compensation to be provided to the affected families.

Chairperson Justice G R Moolchandani expressed profound sorrow over the incident, highlighting that annual monsoons often exacerbate issues due to inadequate maintenance. The state of the school's roof, left unchecked, contributed significantly to this disaster, calling into question the broader maintenance practices and priorities within the district's educational infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)