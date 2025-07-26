Tragedy in Rajasthan: School Roof Collapse Claims Young Lives
Seven schoolchildren tragically lost their lives due to a roof collapse in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district. The families attended emotional last rites, as investigations continue. The Education Department plans to honor the victims by naming new classrooms after them. Authorities promise compensation, while officials face legal scrutiny and public criticism.
- Country:
- India
In a heart-wrenching incident in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, seven schoolchildren died following a catastrophic roof collapse at a local government school. The event unfolded amid emotional scenes, as families mourned the young lives cut short in such a tragic manner.
The Education Department has pledged to keep their memories alive by naming new classrooms in honor of each victim. This initiative is set to begin imminently, reinforcing the community's commitment to remembering those who perished.
In the wake of the disaster, legal and political scrutiny is intensifying. A police case has been filed against five teachers, and a committee will investigate the tragedy. Meanwhile, the state government has announced significant compensation for the affected families, amid mounting calls for accountability and justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Building Collapse in Uttar Pradesh: Compensation Demands Rise
Palaniswami Urges Immediate Compensation for Custodial Deaths in Tamil Nadu
Supreme Court puts Trump plan to dismantle Education Department back on track, allows layoffs of nearly 1,400 employees, reports AP.
YouTuber Samay Raina Faces Backlash and Legal Scrutiny Over Controversial Content
If Cong forms govt in Assam, we will build houses, pay compensation to those evicted, claims Kharge at Chaygaon rally.