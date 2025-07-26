Tragedy in Rajasthan: School Roof Collapse Claims Young Lives

In a heart-wrenching incident in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, seven schoolchildren died following a catastrophic roof collapse at a local government school. The event unfolded amid emotional scenes, as families mourned the young lives cut short in such a tragic manner.

The Education Department has pledged to keep their memories alive by naming new classrooms in honor of each victim. This initiative is set to begin imminently, reinforcing the community's commitment to remembering those who perished.

In the wake of the disaster, legal and political scrutiny is intensifying. A police case has been filed against five teachers, and a committee will investigate the tragedy. Meanwhile, the state government has announced significant compensation for the affected families, amid mounting calls for accountability and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)