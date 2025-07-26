Left Menu

Tragedy in Rajasthan: School Roof Collapse Claims Young Lives

Seven schoolchildren tragically lost their lives due to a roof collapse in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district. The families attended emotional last rites, as investigations continue. The Education Department plans to honor the victims by naming new classrooms after them. Authorities promise compensation, while officials face legal scrutiny and public criticism.

Updated: 26-07-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 22:06 IST
Tragedy in Rajasthan: School Roof Collapse Claims Young Lives
In a heart-wrenching incident in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, seven schoolchildren died following a catastrophic roof collapse at a local government school. The event unfolded amid emotional scenes, as families mourned the young lives cut short in such a tragic manner.

The Education Department has pledged to keep their memories alive by naming new classrooms in honor of each victim. This initiative is set to begin imminently, reinforcing the community's commitment to remembering those who perished.

In the wake of the disaster, legal and political scrutiny is intensifying. A police case has been filed against five teachers, and a committee will investigate the tragedy. Meanwhile, the state government has announced significant compensation for the affected families, amid mounting calls for accountability and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

