Ministry Seeks Answers: JNU VC Pandit Misses Crucial Conference
The Ministry of Education has requested an explanation from JNU VC Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit for her absence at a key Vice-Chancellors' conference. Her absence, without formal approval, was taken seriously, underscoring the importance of prior communication. The conference reviewed the implementation progress of NEP 2020.
- Country:
- India
The Ministry of Education is demanding answers from JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit concerning her unexplained absence from a significant conference. According to sources, Pandit's lack of formal approval before missing the meeting has raised eyebrows.
Vice-Chancellors of Central Universities convened in Kevadia, Gujarat, from July 10-11 to assess the National Education Policy's five-year implementation. JNU's Santishree Pandit's schedule clashed with the event, yet protocol calls for requisite permissions.
The Ministry's conference aimed to evaluate the progress of the NEP 2020, engaging university heads to discuss and strategize future academic benchmarks and collaborations.
ALSO READ
Shalyacon 2025 Showcases Ayurvedic Surgical Innovation at National Conference
Innovating Future Skyscrapers: Insights from ACCE(I)'s National Conference
NZ to Host Major Medical Conferences After Lifting Ad Ban, Boosting Economy
Diplomatic Challenges: Rescheduled UN Conference on Palestinian State Recognition
Odisha Unveils Paperless Governance at National Conference