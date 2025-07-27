Ministry Seeks Answers: JNU VC Pandit Misses Crucial Conference

The Ministry of Education is demanding answers from JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit concerning her unexplained absence from a significant conference. According to sources, Pandit's lack of formal approval before missing the meeting has raised eyebrows.

Vice-Chancellors of Central Universities convened in Kevadia, Gujarat, from July 10-11 to assess the National Education Policy's five-year implementation. JNU's Santishree Pandit's schedule clashed with the event, yet protocol calls for requisite permissions.

The Ministry's conference aimed to evaluate the progress of the NEP 2020, engaging university heads to discuss and strategize future academic benchmarks and collaborations.