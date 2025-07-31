WBJEE Exam Results Set for August 7 After SC Clears OBC List Hurdle
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEE) will release the 2023 exam results on August 7, after delays due to a legal dispute over OBC lists. The Supreme Court's ruling overturned a Calcutta High Court decision, allowing the board to proceed with result announcements following candidate profile updates.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEE) announced that this year's exam results will be published on August 7, ending a delay caused by legal issues over revised OBC lists. The announcement follows a Supreme Court ruling allowing the publication.
WBJEE board chairperson Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee confirmed that candidates must update their caste certificate information on the WBJEE portal by August 2. This data is essential for finalizing the results. The chairperson assured that the process will be completed on time.
This comes after the Supreme Court vacated a Calcutta High Court order halting OBC-related notifications. The high court had questioned the state's revised OBC list, affecting exam result announcements. The WBJEE exams took place on April 27.
