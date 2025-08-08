Left Menu

National Taskforce Initiative: Tackling Mental Health and Preventing Student Suicides

The national taskforce, appointed by the Supreme Court, is proactively engaging with stakeholders via surveys and institutional visits to address the mental health concerns of students and prevent suicides in higher education institutions. The initiative includes insights from diverse views and aims to enhance student well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 20:21 IST
National Taskforce Initiative: Tackling Mental Health and Preventing Student Suicides
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court's national taskforce is taking a comprehensive approach to tackle mental health issues and student suicides in higher education institutions. Launched on Friday, the taskforce's website offers surveys for students, parents, faculty, mental health providers, and the public.

Taskforce members, including Justice S Ravindra Bhat, are visiting institutions, interacting with stakeholders like students, faculty, and administrators. The goal is to gather opinions and suggestions while considering students' intersectional identities, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Higher education secretary Vineet Joshi highlighted ongoing dialogues with experts and stakeholders to deepen understanding of the issues. The initiative aims to review current data, media reports, and gather responses through bilingual surveys, focusing on academic stress, discrimination, and available support systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025