National Taskforce Initiative: Tackling Mental Health and Preventing Student Suicides

The Supreme Court's national taskforce is taking a comprehensive approach to tackle mental health issues and student suicides in higher education institutions. Launched on Friday, the taskforce's website offers surveys for students, parents, faculty, mental health providers, and the public.

Taskforce members, including Justice S Ravindra Bhat, are visiting institutions, interacting with stakeholders like students, faculty, and administrators. The goal is to gather opinions and suggestions while considering students' intersectional identities, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Higher education secretary Vineet Joshi highlighted ongoing dialogues with experts and stakeholders to deepen understanding of the issues. The initiative aims to review current data, media reports, and gather responses through bilingual surveys, focusing on academic stress, discrimination, and available support systems.

