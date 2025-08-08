Controversial Fee Regulation Bill Passes in Delhi Assembly

The BJP-led Delhi Assembly has passed a contentious bill aimed at regulating fee hikes in private unaided schools. The legislation comes as a significant move by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, providing long-demanded relief to parents concerned over rising school fees.

Despite a heated four-hour debate that saw strong opposition from the AAP, the Delhi School Education Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees Bill, 2025, was passed with a majority vote. The bill received backing from 41 BJP members, while 17 AAP MLAs opposed it. All proposed amendments by AAP, including those from Leader of Opposition Atishi, were rejected.

The bill's passage signifies the BJP's legislative strength in the 70-member assembly and marks a new phase in Delhi's educational policy. Its provisions aim to control arbitrary fee hikes, with a regulatory framework that empowers parents with veto power over fee revisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)