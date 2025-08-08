Left Menu

Education Showdown in Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav vs. BJP Government

Akhilesh Yadav accuses the Uttar Pradesh government of closing schools as a political conspiracy. Senior BJP ministers refute the claims, highlighting reforms and improvements since 2017. The debate intensifies around the educational changes with conflicting narratives of 'pairing' versus 'closure' of institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-08-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 23:19 IST
Education Showdown in Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav vs. BJP Government
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has accused the Uttar Pradesh government of deliberately closing government schools, labeling it a conspiracy by the ruling party. Yadav's comments sparked a row, with BJP ministers defending educational reforms and citing advancements since 2017.

Addressing the contentious issue on social media, Yadav criticized the BJP's claim to be a 'Vishwaguru,' arguing that the closures primarily impact backward classes, Dalits, and minorities. SP workers have launched 'PDA Pathshala' classes as a countermeasure, teaching both academics and party ideologies.

In response, UP Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh highlighted government initiatives like Operation Kayakalp and School Chalo Abhiyan. Both parties cite differing data and reports to support their stances, fueling an ongoing political tussle over educational policies in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025