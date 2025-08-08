Education Showdown in Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav vs. BJP Government

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has accused the Uttar Pradesh government of deliberately closing government schools, labeling it a conspiracy by the ruling party. Yadav's comments sparked a row, with BJP ministers defending educational reforms and citing advancements since 2017.

Addressing the contentious issue on social media, Yadav criticized the BJP's claim to be a 'Vishwaguru,' arguing that the closures primarily impact backward classes, Dalits, and minorities. SP workers have launched 'PDA Pathshala' classes as a countermeasure, teaching both academics and party ideologies.

In response, UP Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh highlighted government initiatives like Operation Kayakalp and School Chalo Abhiyan. Both parties cite differing data and reports to support their stances, fueling an ongoing political tussle over educational policies in the state.

