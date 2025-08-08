Tragedy Strikes: IISER Student's Sudden Demise Sparks Investigation
Anamitra Roy, a PhD student at IISER, Kalyani, passed away after sudden illness. Known to have suffered depression since 14, Roy posted hints of suicide on social media. An investigation has been launched following reports of a recent argument in the lab, aiming to clarify circumstances around his death.
A PhD student from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Kalyani has tragically passed away, police confirmed on Friday. Anamitra Roy, aged 24, was admitted to AIIMS-Kalyani after collapsing on campus Thursday evening.
Roy's family reported the cause of death as sudden heart failure. He had openly talked about battling depression from a young age on social media, mentioning instances of contemplating suicide. Previous posts revealed experiences of physical and mental abuse, hinting at struggles that began in childhood.
The institute has refrained from commenting further, apart from confirming the unfortunate event. In light of claims by some of his peers about a recent altercation with a lab guide, authorities have ordered a detailed investigation. The post-mortem report is awaited to shed light on the exact circumstances of his demise.
