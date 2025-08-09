Left Menu

Delhi Government Enacts Historic Bill to Regulate Private School Fees

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the passage of a landmark bill aiming to regulate private school fees, ensuring education remains a service, not profit-driven. The bill promises greater fairness and transparency in Delhi's education system. It challenges past administrations' policies and commits to empowering residents and preventing corruption in schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 00:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's legislative assembly passed a landmark bill on Friday, regulating private school fees to ensure education serves the public. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized it as a guardian of parental rights, marking a decisive move against profiteering in education.

Highlighting the deficiencies of previous administrations, Gupta critiqued AAP's education policies as fraudulent while the new bill promises transparency and accountability. The legislation grants power to parents, ensuring education prioritizes student welfare over monetary gains.

The new law, passed by majority vote, resonates with Delhi's middle-class aspirations, aiming to transform grievances into actionable change. It mandates collective parental involvement in complaints, ensuring the focus remains on genuine systemic improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

