Delhi Empowers Parents with School Fee Veto Power
The Delhi Assembly has passed the School Fee Regulation Bill, granting parents veto power in school fee hikes. Schools must refund excess fees within 20 days or face escalating fines. Committees at multiple levels will oversee fee regulation, ensuring transparency and accountability in the fixation and regulation of school fees.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Assembly has taken a significant step towards educational reform by passing the School Fee Regulation Bill, 2025. This new legislation empowers parents with veto power over school fee hikes, ensuring that management cannot impose increases unilaterally.
The bill, introduced by Education Minister Ashish Sood, stipulates that any dissent from parent committee members will block proposed fee hikes. Schools violating this regulation could face penalties ranging from fines to suspension of fee revision rights.
Additional oversight includes a three-tier committee system at school, district, and higher levels to manage fee regulations. Transparency is further enhanced by mandatory public postings of committee members and periodic meetings, ensuring accountability and adherence to the framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
