Delhi Empowers Parents with School Fee Veto Power

The Delhi Assembly has taken a significant step towards educational reform by passing the School Fee Regulation Bill, 2025. This new legislation empowers parents with veto power over school fee hikes, ensuring that management cannot impose increases unilaterally.

The bill, introduced by Education Minister Ashish Sood, stipulates that any dissent from parent committee members will block proposed fee hikes. Schools violating this regulation could face penalties ranging from fines to suspension of fee revision rights.

Additional oversight includes a three-tier committee system at school, district, and higher levels to manage fee regulations. Transparency is further enhanced by mandatory public postings of committee members and periodic meetings, ensuring accountability and adherence to the framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)