Left Menu

Delhi Empowers Parents with School Fee Veto Power

The Delhi Assembly has passed the School Fee Regulation Bill, granting parents veto power in school fee hikes. Schools must refund excess fees within 20 days or face escalating fines. Committees at multiple levels will oversee fee regulation, ensuring transparency and accountability in the fixation and regulation of school fees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 00:24 IST
Delhi Empowers Parents with School Fee Veto Power
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Assembly has taken a significant step towards educational reform by passing the School Fee Regulation Bill, 2025. This new legislation empowers parents with veto power over school fee hikes, ensuring that management cannot impose increases unilaterally.

The bill, introduced by Education Minister Ashish Sood, stipulates that any dissent from parent committee members will block proposed fee hikes. Schools violating this regulation could face penalties ranging from fines to suspension of fee revision rights.

Additional oversight includes a three-tier committee system at school, district, and higher levels to manage fee regulations. Transparency is further enhanced by mandatory public postings of committee members and periodic meetings, ensuring accountability and adherence to the framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025