India Hosts Global Star Event: 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics
India will host the 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) in Mumbai from August 11-21, with high school students from 64 countries participating. The event, organized by Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, showcases student talent in astronomy with a rigorous curriculum.
India is set to host the 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) in Mumbai from August 11-21, drawing more than 300 high school students from 64 nations. Organized by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, a division of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, this prestigious event promises to highlight emerging talent in the field.
The grand opening ceremony, slated for August 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre, will feature a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attended by notable figures such as principal scientific advisor Ajay Sood and former vice president of the International Astronomical Union, Ajit Kembhavi, organizers confirmed in a statement.
Encouraging a global platform for astronomy education, the IOAA was founded in 2006, with the inaugural event held in Chiang Mai, Thailand. It has since taken place annually in various continents including Asia, Europe, and South America. The competition is rigorously designed, challenging students on theoretical, observational, and data analysis skills in astronomy and astrophysics.
