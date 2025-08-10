CBSE to Launch Exclusive Community Radio Station for Students and Teachers
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is preparing to launch a community radio station tailored for its students and educators. This decision emerged from the board's recent Governing Body meeting, where a green light was given to commence the application for the necessary broadcasting license.
A senior CBSE official highlighted that over the next six months, discussions with stakeholders and experts will refine and advance the licensing process. Concurrently, financial logistics will be evaluated to ensure the station's viability. The CBSE already operates 'Shiksha Vani,' a podcast accessible via Android, offering educational content for grades 9-12 with remarkable reach.
Community radio presents an accessible third-tier broadcasting platform distinct from public and commercial alternatives. It empowers local communities, particularly the underserved, by providing a voice on key issues in their native languages, enhancing community engagement and awareness. Active support from the Indian government has facilitated the growth of such stations across the country.
