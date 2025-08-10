Left Menu

CBSE to Launch Exclusive Community Radio Station for Students and Teachers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to introduce a community radio station dedicated to students, teachers, and stakeholders. Approved in a recent meeting, the initiative will involve consultative meetings and processing of a license application. It's a significant step in enhancing educational communication via community broadcasting.

Updated: 10-08-2025 16:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is preparing to launch a community radio station tailored for its students and educators. This decision emerged from the board's recent Governing Body meeting, where a green light was given to commence the application for the necessary broadcasting license.

A senior CBSE official highlighted that over the next six months, discussions with stakeholders and experts will refine and advance the licensing process. Concurrently, financial logistics will be evaluated to ensure the station's viability. The CBSE already operates 'Shiksha Vani,' a podcast accessible via Android, offering educational content for grades 9-12 with remarkable reach.

Community radio presents an accessible third-tier broadcasting platform distinct from public and commercial alternatives. It empowers local communities, particularly the underserved, by providing a voice on key issues in their native languages, enhancing community engagement and awareness. Active support from the Indian government has facilitated the growth of such stations across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

