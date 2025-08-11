Left Menu

SRMIST Convocation: Honesty and Innovation Highlighted at Prestigious Ceremony

Dr. V. Narayanan and Dr. M. Ravichandran received honorary degrees at SRM Institute of Science and Technology's convocation in Chennai. The ceremony awarded 9,769 degrees, celebrated academic excellence, and emphasized values of honesty, sincerity, and innovation. SRMIST continues to uphold its commitment to academic and societal excellence.

Updated: 11-08-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 12:51 IST

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) in Chennai hosted its 21st Convocation Ceremony, spotlighting the integral role of honesty in achieving success. Dr. V. Narayanan, ISRO Chairman, and Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, received honorary doctorates for their significant scientific contributions.

Applauding academic achievement, a total of 9,769 degrees were conferred, with undergraduates, postgraduates, and doctoral candidates being recognized for their rigor in various fields. The event, graced by Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, emphasized sincerity, diligence, and the spirit of lifelong learning as keys to success.

SRMIST's dedication to academic transformation and innovation was underscored in the Annual Report, highlighting gender equity among scholars and promising developments. This event cements the institute's status as a leader in education, nurturing graduates as agents of positive societal change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

