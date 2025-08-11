SRMIST Convocation: Honesty and Innovation Highlighted at Prestigious Ceremony

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) in Chennai hosted its 21st Convocation Ceremony, spotlighting the integral role of honesty in achieving success. Dr. V. Narayanan, ISRO Chairman, and Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, received honorary doctorates for their significant scientific contributions.

Applauding academic achievement, a total of 9,769 degrees were conferred, with undergraduates, postgraduates, and doctoral candidates being recognized for their rigor in various fields. The event, graced by Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, emphasized sincerity, diligence, and the spirit of lifelong learning as keys to success.

SRMIST's dedication to academic transformation and innovation was underscored in the Annual Report, highlighting gender equity among scholars and promising developments. This event cements the institute's status as a leader in education, nurturing graduates as agents of positive societal change.

(With inputs from agencies.)