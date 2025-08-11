Left Menu

Minority Students Left Behind: Scholarships and Support in Limbo

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment criticized the Ministry of Minority Affairs for failing to implement crucial scholarship schemes for minority students. The report highlighted delays in project approvals, impacting educational and livelihood programs, and urged urgent reform to support economically weaker minority students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 21:28 IST
Minority Students Left Behind: Scholarships and Support in Limbo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment has sharply criticized the Ministry of Minority Affairs for its inability to secure approvals for essential scholarship schemes targeted at minority students.

In a report concerning the 2024-25 budget demands, the committee pointed out that scholarships such as Pre-Matric, Post-Matric, and Merit-cum-Means have been stalled since 2022-23, awaiting alignment with other ministries' programs. This delay has left economically disadvantaged students without vital financial support.

The committee also expressed dissatisfaction with the Ministry's vague accounting of the Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan (PM VIKAS) scheme, which no funds were allocated for in 2023-24. The report underscored the need for the Ministry to fully utilize its budget before the current fiscal cycle concludes in 2025-26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025