Campus Chaos at Indore College: NSUI Protest Shakes Up Institution

In a dramatic demonstration, NSUI activists allegedly vandalized a female principal's office at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College in Indore on Monday. The protest targeted a purported delay in clearing campus bushes, with activists scattering grass in the office.

With protest videos circulating widely on social media, local police were prompted to register an FIR against NSUI leader Aman Patwari and his associates. Charges include trespassing, staff misbehavior, obstructing government duties, and vandalism, according to Bhawar Kuan police station in-charge Rajkumar Yadav.

While Patwari defends the demonstration as a response to inaction over campus cleanup, Principal Dr. Mamta Chandrashekhar called the incident "extremely unfortunate." She emphasized efforts were underway to address the grass growth issue as part of regular monsoon maintenance.

(With inputs from agencies.)