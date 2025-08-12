Gujarat's Breakfast Scheme: A Nutritional Revolution in Schools

Over 41 lakh students in Gujarat's government schools are receiving nutritious breakfasts each day, thanks to the Mukhyamantri Paushtik Alpahar Yojana. This initiative, launched in 2024 by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, aims to complement the mid-day meal scheme and ensure children receive adequate nutrition alongside their education.

The breakfast program aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of integrating nutrition with education. Students from Balvatika to Class 8 at 32,277 government schools are now served a nutrition-rich morning meal, featuring traditional foods like sukhdi and chana chaat, as well as 'Shri Anna', a nutritious millet mix, before classes begin.

With a budget of Rs 616.67 crore for the 2025-26 financial year, the scheme is credited not only with boosting school attendance but also enhancing students' physical and mental development. By setting a national benchmark in combating malnutrition, the program illustrates the state's commitment to improving student well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)