Controversy Erupts Over Unauthorized PDA Pathshalas in Prayagraj Schools

Authorities in Prayagraj have lodged cases against individuals, including Atul Yadav, for running unauthorized PDA Pathshalas in schools. The incidents in Lamhi Composite School and other areas have led to FIRs under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, drawing attention to educational disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:07 IST
Authorities in Prayagraj are tackling a wave of unauthorized educational setups dubbed PDA Pathshalas, after incidents surfaced in local schools. Among those named in legal actions is Atul Yadav, accused along with others of orchestrating such gatherings in unauthorized venues.

The situation unfolded when a video from Lamhi Composite School showed children participating in unauthorized education sessions. Basic Education Officer Devvrat Singh stated that swift investigations followed, prompting immediate legal recourse.

Legal charges have been filed under sections relating to interference and force against public servants, underpinning the seriousness of the matter. Similar incidents in other villages have also led to FIRs, as local leaders are further implicated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

