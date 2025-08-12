Controversy Erupts Over Unauthorized PDA Pathshalas in Prayagraj Schools
Authorities in Prayagraj have lodged cases against individuals, including Atul Yadav, for running unauthorized PDA Pathshalas in schools. The incidents in Lamhi Composite School and other areas have led to FIRs under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, drawing attention to educational disruptions.
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Prayagraj are tackling a wave of unauthorized educational setups dubbed PDA Pathshalas, after incidents surfaced in local schools. Among those named in legal actions is Atul Yadav, accused along with others of orchestrating such gatherings in unauthorized venues.
The situation unfolded when a video from Lamhi Composite School showed children participating in unauthorized education sessions. Basic Education Officer Devvrat Singh stated that swift investigations followed, prompting immediate legal recourse.
Legal charges have been filed under sections relating to interference and force against public servants, underpinning the seriousness of the matter. Similar incidents in other villages have also led to FIRs, as local leaders are further implicated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rising Flames: Tragedy and Turmoil as Wildfires Ravage Turkiye
Supreme Court Overturns FIR Against Badminton Star Lakshya Sen
Border Conflict Talks Aim for Immediate Ceasefire
Lakshya Sen Free: FIR in Forgery Case Dismissed
Political Firestorm: BJP MP's Scathing Critique of Chidambaram Ignites Parliamentary Chaos