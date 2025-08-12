No Schools to Close in Uttar Pradesh: Minister Reassures Assembly

In a firm statement during the Monsoon Session, Sandeep Singh, Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State for Basic Education, declared that not a single school in the state will be closed, countering opposition claims. The discussion was sparked by Samajwadi Party members who expressed concerns over educational standards and recent mergers.

Addressing these concerns, Singh assured the Assembly that the merging of schools was strictly for operational efficiency, impacting institutions with fewer than 50 students and situated within a 1 km radius of other schools. This move, he emphasized, is designed to optimize educational resources.

To bolster his point, Singh presented enrollment figures: primary schools currently cater to over 10 million students, with a substantial number of teaching positions filled. Meanwhile, upper primary institutions accommodate over 4 million students, supported by a significant teacher workforce.

