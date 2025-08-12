Legal Turmoil Unfolds Over Unauthorized PDA Pathshala

A legal storm has erupted after Atul Yadav, alongside 10 unidentified individuals, was accused of conducting an unapproved PDA Pathshala at Lamhi Composite School in Handia block, Prayagraj. This development was revealed on Tuesday by an official.

Upon discovering a video evidencing the incident, Basic Education Officer Devvrat Singh instructed a probe by the Block Education Officer, which led to official action.

The incident, which saw children being gathered under Atul Yadav's guidance, resulted in an FIR being filed against specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Other similar cases in the region have spurred ongoing investigations and legal measures.