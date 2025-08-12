Left Menu

Legal Turmoil Unfolds Over Unauthorized PDA Pathshala

A legal case has been filed against Atul Yadav and others for operating an unauthorized PDA Pathshala at Lamhi Composite School, causing legal actions and investigations by education officials in Prayagraj. Similar incidents have been reported, involving local leaders and prompting FIRs and inquiries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 12-08-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 20:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A legal storm has erupted after Atul Yadav, alongside 10 unidentified individuals, was accused of conducting an unapproved PDA Pathshala at Lamhi Composite School in Handia block, Prayagraj. This development was revealed on Tuesday by an official.

Upon discovering a video evidencing the incident, Basic Education Officer Devvrat Singh instructed a probe by the Block Education Officer, which led to official action.

The incident, which saw children being gathered under Atul Yadav's guidance, resulted in an FIR being filed against specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Other similar cases in the region have spurred ongoing investigations and legal measures.

